Moscow Talks Participants Reaffirmed Commitment to Libya Unity - Russian Defense Ministry

The participants of the Moscow talks on Libya reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Libya, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The participants of the Moscow talks on Libya reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Libya, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Intra-Libyan talks with the participation of representatives of Russia and Turkey were held in Moscow Monday. An informed Libyan source said Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement with the Tripoli government of Fayez Sarraj.

Government of National Accord (GNA) Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik the GNA delegation had signed the agreement, and then headed to Istanbul.

"During the negotiations, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the state. They emphasized the focus on an uncompromising fight against international terrorism," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said the LNA-GNA talks in Moscow had resulted in an agreement on ceasefire in principle, paving the way for the Berlin conference on Libya.

The ministry said Haftar was positive about signing the final statement with the GNA, but needed two days for domestic discussions.

"The draft final statement was signed by GNA head F. Sarraj and Chairman of Libya's High Council of State Khalid al-Mishri. LNA commander Field Marshal K.Haftar positively perceived the final statement, but before signing it he took two days to discuss the document with leaders of LNA-supporting tribes," it said.

"The work begun in Moscow will be continued, as the volume of accumulated intra-Libyan problems requires painstaking work to formulate balanced and mutually acceptable solutions for the parties," the ministry said.