Moscow, Tallinn Should Communicate As Equal Partners - Estonian President

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Saturday that Russia and Estonia should interact as equal partners who have different positions on important issues.

"As equal partners who have different opinions on important issues.

It is worth communicating in order to know and feel what the neighbors think," Kaljulaid told Estonia's Postimees daily newspaper.

The Estonian president paid a visit to Moscow in April, during which she took part in the opening of the renovated building of the Estonian embassy and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kaljulaid also invited Putin to visit the Eighth World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples scheduled to be held in Estonian Tartu in June 2020.

