Moscow Targeted By 'massive' Ukrainian Drone Attack

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Ukraine targeted Moscow in a "massive" overnight drone attack, authorities said Tuesday, with Russia's defense ministry claiming it shot down 337 UAVs across the country.

"The Defense Ministry's air defense continues to repel a massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow," mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram early Tuesday.

Russia's military shot down 91 drones around the capital, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding it downed another 126 over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

At least one person was killed and three more wounded in the southern suburbs of Moscow, according to the region's governor, Andrei Vorobyov.

He added that drone debris damaged at least seven units in a residential building in another suburb in the southeast.

The attack on the Russian capital, hundreds of kilometres from the Ukraine border, comes ahead of an expected meeting Tuesday between top US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

