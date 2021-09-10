Moscow, Tashkent Discuss Issue of Afghan Refugees - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow and Tashkent are discussing the issue of refugees from Afghanistan, Russian ambassador to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov said on Friday, adding that it will be challenging to contain the influx

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Moscow and Tashkent are discussing the issue of refugees from Afghanistan, Russian ambassador to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov said on Friday, adding that it will be challenging to contain the influx.

"New risks - this is a country [Afghanistan] in the south of Uzbekistan.

An influx of refugees is possible, and this issue [Russian Preisident] Vladimir Putin discussed with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev several times since the borders are quite transparent," the diplomat said at the Russian-Uzbek meeting focused on labor migration.

The ambassador said that it will be impossible to "prevent" the influx of refugees if they arrive in large numbers.

"And these are risks, including security risks. Therefore, we will need to take this into account," Malginov added.