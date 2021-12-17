UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Tbilisi On Opposing Sides As Georgia Wants To Join NATO - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

Moscow and Tbilisi are currently opposed to each other as Georgia's intention to join NATO is written in its constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Moscow and Tbilisi are currently opposed to each other as Georgia's intention to join NATO is written in its constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As a result, Georgia wrote in its constitution the intention to join NATO, this is fixed in the constitution of Georgia, and now we are ... on opposite sides of the barricades," Peskov told RTVI.

More Stories From World

