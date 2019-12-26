UrduPoint.com
Moscow-Tbilisi Relations Far From Perfect Over Georgia's Former Leadership - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:51 PM

Relations between Russia and Georgia leave much to be desired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that their deterioration was caused by the actions of the former Georgian government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Relations between Russia and Georgia leave much to be desired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that their deterioration was caused by the actions of the former Georgian government.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Wednesday that the existing formats of Tbilisi's negotiations with Moscow amounted to nothing, suggesting that it could be beneficial to establish a multilateral platform for the talks with Russia, similar to the so-called Normandy Four format on Ukraine.

"Normandy Four is unique, it was formed out of necessity to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine � a domestic Ukrainian conflict. Here, we are talking about bilateral relations [between] Russia and Georgia, which are currently, unfortunately, leave much to be desired, to put it mildly.

And this deterioration, as we know, was provoked by quite unfriendly policy and aggressive actions of the former Georgian leadership," Peskov told reporters.

"The structure of the problems is different. That is why each structure has to have its own format," the spokesman added.

Tbilisi cut diplomatic ties with Russia after Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008. The dialogue between the two countries has been taking place within the Geneva International Discussions and the Prague talks between Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin and Zurab Abashidze, the Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia.

