Moscow, Tehran Agree to Hold Meeting of Presidents Putin, Raisi - Iranian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Moscow and Tehran have agreed to arrange a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"We hope that the presidents of our countries will hold a meeting in one of the capitals in the foreseeable future.

The agreement we reached on the matter proves the privileged nature of our strategic relations. We see Russia as a strategic partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.