Moscow, Tehran Agree to Quickly Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Iran - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Moscow and Tehran have reached an agreement to launch production of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Iran as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Cooperation against COVID-19 is a priority, relevant agencies are actively engaged in the effort.

A contract for Sputnik V deliveries to the Islamic Republic of Iran was signed, we reached an agreement to try to speed up its implementation, and we also considered the possibility to launch Sputnik V production in the Islamic Republic of Iran as soon as possible," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.