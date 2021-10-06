UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Tehran Agree To Quickly Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production In Iran - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:34 PM

Moscow and Tehran have reached an agreement to launch production of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Iran as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"Cooperation against COVID-19 is a priority, relevant agencies are actively engaged in the effort.

A contract for Sputnik V deliveries to the Islamic Republic of Iran was signed, we reached an agreement to try to speed up its implementation, and we also considered the possibility to launch Sputnik V production in the Islamic Republic of Iran as soon as possible," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

