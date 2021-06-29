UrduPoint.com
Moscow-Tehran Differences On Bushehr NPP Cannot Affect JCPOA Talks In Vienna - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Moscow-Tehran Differences on Bushehr NPP Cannot Affect JCPOA Talks in Vienna - Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The possible differences between Russia and Iran regarding the Bushehr nuclear power plant cannot have any influence on the negotiations aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ongoing in Vienna, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Moscow and Tehran have disagreements related to the payment of salaries to the NPP personnel, which allegedly could affect the course of the Vienna talks.

"Such speculations are not true. If any problems arise in the relations between economic entities, this cannot affect the course of the Vienna negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA," Ulyanov assured.

