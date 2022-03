Tehran is discussing with Moscow the possibility of recognizing cards using Russia's Mir payment system, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Thursday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Tehran is discussing with Moscow the possibility of recognizing cards using Russia's Mir payment system, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Thursday.

"This issue is also on the agenda, which we are discussing with our Russian colleagues," Jalali told reporters.