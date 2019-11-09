UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Tehran Discussed JCPOA Amid Gulf Tensions - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:16 PM

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday that he discussed tensions in the gulf region and sustainable implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday that he discussed tensions in the gulf region and sustainable implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"Yes, we met [with Iranian delegation] ... We have discussed the situation that is a matter of growing concerns. It has several dimensions, and one of them is the continuing attempts of certain regional and non-regional powers to further raise tensions in the Gulf region. Another dimension is difficulties around sustainable implementation of the JCPOA," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

The official noted that there was a lack of understanding among remaining parties to the JCPOA on how to move forward in order to give Iran economic benefits from adhering to the deal, while continuing to implement the JCPOA under the severe sanctions pressure from the US.

"We agree with our Iranian colleagues on the need for utmost close coordination and contact. They do not intend to take any actions that would further raise tensions," Ryabkov stressed.

