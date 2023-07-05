Open Menu

Moscow, Tehran To Sing Agreement On Movie Production - Russian Minister Of Culture

Published July 05, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russia and Iran will sign an agreement on joint movie production, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said Tuesday.

"We discussed a whole number of projects in cinematography. We will start with the signing of a joint agreement on movie production," Lyubimova told journalists.

Iranian Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili added that Tehran and Moscow are strategic partners and should carry out extensive cultural activities in various fields.

"We have agreements on the development of culture, on the development of cooperation in cinematography and theaters, and so on," he said.

Moscow and St. Petersburg are hosting Iran's cultural week from Tuesday to Saturday. Iran's minister arrived in Moscow with a delegation on Monday.

