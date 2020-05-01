Moscow-Tehran Trade Keeps Flowing Despite Coronavirus - Russian Envoy

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Russian-Iranian trade and economic cooperation, but cargo flow between the two countries continues, Rustam Zhiganshin, the Russian trade representative in Tehran, told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Russian-Iranian trade and economic cooperation, but cargo flow between the two countries continues, Rustam Zhiganshin, the Russian trade representative in Tehran, told Sputnik.

"Despite serious restrictions related to the pandemic, cargo flow between Russia and Iran continues, and export and import operations are being carried out, both by land and by sea," Zhiganshin said.

Given the current situation, he went on, the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation are energy, metallurgy, heavy engineering, oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunications, high technology, aviation, rail and sea transport.

Citing Iran's customs data, the official pointed to a nearly 25 percent jump in bilateral trade over the past year.

"Russian-Iranian trade in [the Iranian year of] 1398 [March 21, 2019, - March 20, 2020] increased by 24 percent compared to the previous Iranian year and totaled $2.15 billion," he said.

Now, it is difficult to project the impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on cooperation by the end of the year, Zhiganshin added, noting that Russia was still optimistic about prospects for bilateral trade.