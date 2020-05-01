UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow-Tehran Trade Keeps Flowing Despite Coronavirus - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:41 PM

Moscow-Tehran Trade Keeps Flowing Despite Coronavirus - Russian Envoy

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Russian-Iranian trade and economic cooperation, but cargo flow between the two countries continues, Rustam Zhiganshin, the Russian trade representative in Tehran, told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on Russian-Iranian trade and economic cooperation, but cargo flow between the two countries continues, Rustam Zhiganshin, the Russian trade representative in Tehran, told Sputnik.

"Despite serious restrictions related to the pandemic, cargo flow between Russia and Iran continues, and export and import operations are being carried out, both by land and by sea," Zhiganshin said.

Given the current situation, he went on, the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation are energy, metallurgy, heavy engineering, oil and gas, agriculture, telecommunications, high technology, aviation, rail and sea transport.

Citing Iran's customs data, the official pointed to a nearly 25 percent jump in bilateral trade over the past year.

"Russian-Iranian trade in [the Iranian year of] 1398 [March 21, 2019, - March 20, 2020] increased by 24 percent compared to the previous Iranian year and totaled $2.15 billion," he said.

Now, it is difficult to project the impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on cooperation by the end of the year, Zhiganshin added, noting that Russia was still optimistic about prospects for bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Technology Import Iran Russia Agriculture Oil Tehran March Gas 2019 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4800 wheat bags recovered from warehouses

1 minute ago

Spain GDP to contract 9.2% in 2020 over virus

1 minute ago

Bulgaria Registers 53 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Re ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs and Bahraini counterparts convene by ..

33 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone completely digitizes business set- ..

37 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Begins Oil Output Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.