Moscow, Tehran Want To Boost Energy Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

Moscow and Tehran are interested in boosting the bilateral energy cooperation and see potential for it, ministries are already conducting relevant negotiations, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Moscow and Tehran are interested in boosting the bilateral energy cooperation and see potential for it, ministries are already conducting relevant negotiations, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Russian-Iranian energy cooperation is developing successfully. At the same time, there is still a great potential for further growth. Relevant ministries and companies of the two countries are interested in launching projects to expand the engagement of Russian economic operators," Dzhagaryan said.

Russia and Iran maintain dialogue "on the whole range of bilateral and international issues, including energy issues," the diplomat added.

"In July, the OPEC + monitoring committee held a meeting. The Russian side highly appreciated Iran's support for [oil production cuts] deal extension. The Islamic Republic is one of the key members of the OPEC. It seems that the OPEC understands how important it is to agree on future steps within cartel after the lifting of the US sanctions on Iran," Dzhagaryan noted.

