Moscow Temporarily Bans Events With Over 500 People - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Moscow temporarily bans concerns, entertainment and sporting events with over 500 people starting from Tuesday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"From June 22, a temporary ban is introduced on holding concerts, entertainment and sporting events with the simultaneous presence of more than 500 people - both outdoors and in buildings and structures," the mayor said in a statement.