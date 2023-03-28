Moscow Theaters Held 270 Opening Nights in 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Moscow theaters held 270 opening nights in 2022, with each theater having at least two premieres, the Russian capital's culture head said on Monday.

"There were 270 opening nights at our Moscow theaters last year. The most important thing is that every theater held two or three of such premieres," Alexander Kibovsky, a city government minister and culture department head, said at an opening ceremony of a major theater event in Moscow.

The official attributed this success to the quality work of the capital's theater companies.

He also noted that Moscow could boast a variety of theaters, from opera and ballet to Moscow Cat Theatre of Yuri Kuklachov, giving residents a wide choice of shows.

Kibovsky told Sputnik that Russian theaters were open to engaging with foreign artists and were considering offers to go on tour to others countries. In 2022, Moscow theaters held some 60 events abroad despite the so-called "cancel culture," ha said.