Moscow Theaters To Open August 1, But Only 50% Of Seats May Be Occupied - Official

Wed 08th July 2020

Theaters will be allowed to open in Moscow starting August 1, with the number of occupied seats in an auditorium due to be restricted to no more than 50 percent, Russia's presidential representative for international culture cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoi, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Theaters will be allowed to open in Moscow starting August 1, with the number of occupied seats in an auditorium due to be restricted to no more than 50 percent, Russia's presidential representative for international culture cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoi, said on Wednesday.

"We have good news for theater enthusiasts: Moscow theaters will be allowed to open, but the number of spectators in auditoriums should not exceed 50 percent. This will happen on August 1," Shvydkoi said at a press conference.

The presidential representative expressed hope that more spectators would be let in by September.

Cinemas across Russia will open on July 15 after months of suspended operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From World

