Moscow Thinks China Should Join Missile Technology Control Regime, Members Consent Needed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:33 AM

Russia believes that the so-called missile-significant countries, such as China, should join the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) but consent of all the member states is needed, which has not been secured yet, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov, said in an interview with Sputnik

"In general, membership is an extremely sensitive issue that is not subject to public discussion. I am not ready to reveal countries' positions on the admission of certain states. I will only emphasize the Russian position: we support the admission of missile-significant countries, including China, to the MTCR. At the same time, I stress that consent of all the MTCR members is needed for this country to become a full-fledged participant. We have not yet reached this level," Mashkov said.

