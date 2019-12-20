UrduPoint.com
Moscow Thinks Italy To Extradite Accused Russian Businessman Back Home

Fri 20th December 2019

Moscow is confident that the Italian authorities will take into account Moscow's request and extradite Alexander Korshunov, the director for business development at Russian United Engine Corporation, to Russia instead of the United States during the cassation process, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ryabkov, said on Friday

Earlier in the day, an Italian court ruled to extradite Korshunov, arrested in August at the Naples Airport at Washington's request, to the United States. He is accused of engaging in industrial espionage together with Maurizio Paolo Bianchi, former director of Avio Aero, the Italian subsidiary of US engine manufacturer GE Aviation.

"As I understand, we have worked out this issue via our corresponding agencies � the law enforcement, and the prosecution.

The situation with Mr. Korshunov also includes a request for [his] extradition to Russia. We assume that the corresponding authorities, corresponding parts of the Italian Republic's legal system will take our [extradition] request into full consideration during the cassation hearings [and] further stages of the case, and that Mr. Korshunov will end up in Russia and not be handed over to the US," Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow hopes that Korshunov's case will be reconsidered.

In November, Korshunov was arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list by Russia for large-scale fraud.

