Moscow threatens 'consequences' after Ukraine holds Russian tanker

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Moscow on Thursday threatened Kiev with unspecified "consequences" after Ukraine said it was holding a Russian tanker for its role in a naval confrontation between the two countries last November

"We are looking into what happened to take appropriate measures," a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP. "If Russians are taken hostage, this would be interpreted as the crudest violation of international law and consequences will not be long in coming."