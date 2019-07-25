Moscow Threatens 'consequences' After Ukraine Holds Russian Tanker
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:31 PM
Moscow on Thursday threatened Kiev with unspecified "consequences" after Ukraine said it was holding a Russian tanker for its role in a naval confrontation between the two countries last November
"We are looking into what happened to take appropriate measures," a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP. "If Russians are taken hostage, this would be interpreted as the crudest violation of international law and consequences will not be long in coming."