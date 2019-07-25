UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Threatens 'consequences' After Ukraine Holds Russian Tanker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Moscow threatens 'consequences' after Ukraine holds Russian tanker

Moscow on Thursday threatened Kiev with unspecified "consequences" after Ukraine said it was holding a Russian tanker for its role in a naval confrontation between the two countries last November

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Moscow on Thursday threatened Kiev with unspecified "consequences" after Ukraine said it was holding a Russian tanker for its role in a naval confrontation between the two countries last November.

"We are looking into what happened to take appropriate measures," a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP. "If Russians are taken hostage, this would be interpreted as the crudest violation of international law and consequences will not be long in coming."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened Kiev November

Recent Stories

Senior Russia Lawmaker Calls on Zelenskyy to Expla ..

1 minute ago

Mendala Day' is a global call to action for people ..

1 minute ago

Sharif's family members allowed to meet Nawaz Shar ..

1 minute ago

Zulfi Bukhari refutes efforts for credit taking of ..

1 minute ago

Netherlands hits new record temperature of 41.7C

9 minutes ago

At least 10 killed as three blasts rock Kabul

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.