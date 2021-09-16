UrduPoint.com

Moscow Threatens To Take Measures Against US Business In Russia Over Interference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Moscow calls on the United States to refrain from further interference in the internal affairs of Russia as it may no longer resist taking measures against the US business, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

"The Russian side possesses irrefutable evidence of a violation of the Russian legislation by US internet platforms in the context of the preparation and conduct of elections to the State Duma. In this regard, it was declared about the categorical inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of our country.

We also communicated relevant information through the Russian embassy in Washington to the US State Department and the US National Security Council," Zakharova told a press conference.

"We proceed from the assumption that the US authorities will immediately take exhaustive measures to fulfill our demands. As you know, the patience of the Russian side, which has so far refrained from erecting barriers to American business in Russia, is not unlimited," Zakharova added.

