Moscow Tightens Virus Lockdown With Digital Travel Permits

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Moscow authorities are issuing digital permits to reduce violations of the coronavirus lockdown as Russia on Monday reported more than 2,500 new infections, its highest daily rise yet

Officials said that more than 800,000 passes had already been issued to people planning to travel by car or public transport ahead of the system's formal launch on Wednesday.

Officials said that more than 800,000 passes had already been issued to people planning to travel by car or public transport ahead of the system's formal launch on Wednesday.

But they said that hackers have targeted the mayor's office website and applicants complained on social media they were not able to get a pass despite multiple attempts.

People will be assigned a special code consisting of a sequence of figures and letters -- which can be printed out or received by email -- if people report where they are planning to go.

Work passes will be valid until April 30, while passes obtained to go to a doctor or elsewhere will have to be renewed.

Police patrols will be able to check the passes on the streets and could fine people for violations.

Exempt are armed forces personnel, municipal officials and journalists, among others.

The digital permit system may be expanded to monitor people going outon foot even within their neighbourhood, if needed, authorities said.

More Stories From World

