MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Moscow will take all measures to protect hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens in Donbas and resolve the conflict there peacefully, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik, adding that Moscow will adequately respond to Kiev's possible military provocations.

Russia's top diplomat mentioned that the West continues to support Kiev's military aspirations and Ukrainian authorities consider "such support as carte blanche for a military operation."

"As for the residents of Donbas, where hundreds of thousands of citizens of our country live, Russia will take all necessary measures to protect them. We will continue to make efforts to resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means," Lavrov said.

The minister added that there will be an "adequate response" to any possible military provocations from Kiev.