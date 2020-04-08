Moscow to Allocate $66Mln to Repurpose Federal Hospitals for Coronavirus Response - Mayor

Moscow will allocate 5 billion rubles ($66 million) for federal hospitals repurposing for coronavirus patients, according to a statement on the official website of the city mayo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Moscow will allocate 5 billion rubles ($66 million) for federal hospitals repurposing for coronavirus patients, according to a statement on the official website of the city mayor.

"Federal hospitals of the [Russian] capital will receive 5 billion rubles for the response to the spreading of the coronavirus infection.

The money will be used for repurposing the hospitals, preparing buildings for receiving patients with infectious diseases, and conducting repairs, if needed. The money will also be used for purchasing medications, medical materials, personal protective equipment and equipment for patient oxygen support," the statement read.

Extra funds will also be allocated for doctors' financial encouragement.