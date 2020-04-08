UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Allocate $66Mln To Repurpose Federal Hospitals For Coronavirus Response - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:05 PM

Moscow to Allocate $66Mln to Repurpose Federal Hospitals for Coronavirus Response - Mayor

Moscow will allocate 5 billion rubles ($66 million) for federal hospitals repurposing for coronavirus patients, according to a statement on the official website of the city mayo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Moscow will allocate 5 billion rubles ($66 million) for federal hospitals repurposing for coronavirus patients, according to a statement on the official website of the city mayor.

"Federal hospitals of the [Russian] capital will receive 5 billion rubles for the response to the spreading of the coronavirus infection.

The money will be used for repurposing the hospitals, preparing buildings for receiving patients with infectious diseases, and conducting repairs, if needed. The money will also be used for purchasing medications, medical materials, personal protective equipment and equipment for patient oxygen support," the statement read.

Extra funds will also be allocated for doctors' financial encouragement.

Related Topics

Moscow Money Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close lower

1 minute ago

Online education classes start in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Six Zaireen allowed to go home after tested negati ..

1 minute ago

350 N95 masks, 100 PP kits, 175 gowns being provid ..

1 minute ago

Disinfected spray operation in progress in Sargod ..

20 minutes ago

Gallery 6 postpones an event titled The 100 exhibi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.