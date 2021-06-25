UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Allow US Embassy To Replace Russian Workers With US Citizens - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Moscow to Allow US Embassy to Replace Russian Workers With US Citizens - Ryabkov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia will not hinder the United States from replacing Russian employees of its embassy in Moscow with US citizens, while the limit on the number of staffers will remain at 455, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

In April, Russia banned the US embassy from hiring local workers as part of a wave of tit-for-tat sanctions.

"If the Americans decide to replace a number of those employees with those sent from the US, then, of course, we will not put obstacles against it. We understand that the embassy must function. However, the overall ceiling of 455 people, imposed on the US several years ago, remains in place," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that if and when Washington requests visas for those employees, the Russian authorities will follow standard procedures.

On April 15, the US imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals as part of a new round of sanctions over Moscow's alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts against US interests. Washington also ordered 10 Russian diplomats out and prohibited US entities from purchasing Russian government bonds during Primary placements.

Later, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Bart Gorman to announce that ten embassy employees have until May 21 to leave the country.

