Moscow To Ask Open Skies Participants Not To Transfer Data On Flights Over Russia To US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) If the Open Skies Treaty is preserved, Russia will urge partners to confirm that they will not prohibit flights over their territories and that they will not provide information on flights over the Russian territories to the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty on May 21, citing what he called violations made by Russia. Moscow has denied all accusations.

"If there is a desire to keep the [Open Skies] Treaty, and if we want to remain a participant, we will demand that our partners legally confirm in writing that they, first of all, will not prohibit flights over any part of their territory.

No matter if there are US bases or there are no US bases, this is their territory, the territory of the Western countries that remain in the treaty. And, secondly, we will demand that they are committed not to transfer data on flights over the Russian Federation to the United States," Lavrov said at a press conference.

