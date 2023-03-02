UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Be Forced To Respond If US Actually Conducts Nuclear Tests - Senior Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Moscow to Be Forced to Respond If US Actually Conducts Nuclear Tests - Senior Diplomat

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) If Washington decides to conduct nuclear tests, Moscow will be forced to respond in an adequate manner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

The situation around the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is causing increasing concern, the diplomat said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, adding that the responsibility for the fact that the treaty has not entered into force for more than a quarter of a century lies with the United States, which defiantly refused to ratify it and are showing an obvious inclination to resume testing.

"We cannot remain indifferent to what is happening. If the United States nevertheless decides to take such a step and be the first to conduct nuclear tests, we will be forced to respond adequately. No one should have the dangerous illusion that global strategic parity can be destroyed," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Century Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

20 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

20 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

21 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.