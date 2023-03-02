Moscow to Be Forced to Respond If US Actually Conducts Nuclear Tests - Senior Diplomat

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) If Washington decides to conduct nuclear tests, Moscow will be forced to respond in an adequate manner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

The situation around the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) is causing increasing concern, the diplomat said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva, adding that the responsibility for the fact that the treaty has not entered into force for more than a quarter of a century lies with the United States, which defiantly refused to ratify it and are showing an obvious inclination to resume testing.

"We cannot remain indifferent to what is happening. If the United States nevertheless decides to take such a step and be the first to conduct nuclear tests, we will be forced to respond adequately. No one should have the dangerous illusion that global strategic parity can be destroyed," Ryabkov said.