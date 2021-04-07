Moscow to Choose Format of Participation in Climate Summit After Getting More Info From US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia will make a decision on the format of its participation in the US-hosted online climate summit, scheduled for April 22-23, after receiving additional information from Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We have received some clarifications regarding the format, the program and the content of the event from the US organizers.

We are analyzing it, we still have some questions left for our US colleagues ... We will make a decision on the format of our participation when there is full clarity," Ryabkov said.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, to the online summit. Last Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had received the invitation and was discussing the details through diplomatic channels.