UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Choose Format Of Participation In Climate Summit After Getting More Info From US

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Moscow to Choose Format of Participation in Climate Summit After Getting More Info From US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia will make a decision on the format of its participation in the US-hosted online climate summit, scheduled for April 22-23, after receiving additional information from Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We have received some clarifications regarding the format, the program and the content of the event from the US organizers.

We are analyzing it, we still have some questions left for our US colleagues ... We will make a decision on the format of our participation when there is full clarity," Ryabkov said.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, to the online summit. Last Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had received the invitation and was discussing the details through diplomatic channels.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Vladimir Putin April Event From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen asks why a friend is being pushed ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE role model in peaceful use of nucle ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

11 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.