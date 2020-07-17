MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Moscow will be presented in three nominations of the prestigious international award in the field of tourism ” the World travel Awards (WTA) ” which final is expected to be held in Russia's capital city at the end of 2020, the mayor's office said in a statement on Friday.

WTA organizers have recently reopened voting in the European stage of the competition that was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our city attracts travelers with its rich cultural life, event projects, unique architecture and park ensembles. Last year, about 60 percent of tourists from abroad came to Moscow for cultural and educational purposes," Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalia Sergunina said, as quoted by the statement.

Sergunina stated that the three nominations were "Europe's Leading City Destination," "Europe's Leading Festival & Event Destination," and "Europe's Leading Heritage Destination." Moreover, Moscow City Tourism Committee is presented in "Europe's Leading City Tourist board" nomination.

The vote will last until August 17. The awarding of winners of the European stage of the competition is expected to take place on September 28 in Turkey's Antalya. Meanwhile, the grand final is planned to be held in Moscow at the end of 2020 for the first time.