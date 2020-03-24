Moscow to Conduct 13,000 COVID-19 Tests Daily by End of Week - Mayor

As many as 13,000 COVID-19 tests will be conducted in Moscow daily by the end of the week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) As many as 13,000 COVID-19 tests will be conducted in Moscow daily by the end of the week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We conducted 3,000 tests.

By the end of the week, up to 13,000 [tests] will be conducted in our laboratories," Sobyanin said.

He also invited Putin to take a look on the new hospital for treating COVID-19, which is currently under construction in Moscow, from a helicopter.