Moscow to Consider Ships Sailing to Ukrainian Ports Military Cargo Carriers From Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russia will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers from July 20, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.

"In connection with the termination of the Black Sea (Grain) Initiative and the end of the maritime humanitarian corridor, all ships en route to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo from 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, 2023 (09:00 pm GMT July 19).

Accordingly, the flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

Some areas in northwestern and southeastern parts of international waters of the Black Sea have been declared temporarily dangerous for navigation, the ministry added.

"Relevant informational warnings about the withdrawal of safety guarantees to mariners have been issued in the established manner," the statement read.