Moscow to Consider US Request for Putin-Biden Meeting Upon Receipt - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Russia will consider Washington's request for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia if Moscow receives such a proposal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings and if there is a proposal, we will consider it... If everyone thinks that there is already a signal that (US President Joe) Biden is ready for such a meeting, then this confidence, as I understand it, is only based on his phrase: 'We'll see,' when asked if he would meet with Putin in the future.

This is probably more (appropriate) for analytical journalistic speculations than for real politics," Lavrov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

In September, Putin said that his participation in the summit would depend on the situation in Russia, adding that he had been officially invited. Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Russia will participate in the G20 summit, but noted that the format was still not defined.