Moscow To Continue Consultations With Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions On Borders - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Moscow to Continue Consultations With Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions on Borders - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The borders of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will depend on the will of the local population and Moscow will continue consultations on this issue with regional authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Although a clarification has already partially been given, I will say more simply that the LPR, the DPR (will maintain the) borders as of 2014, as for Kherson and Zaporizhzhia we will continue to consult with the population of these regions on the border issue," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman noted that this is a clear answer, adding that Russia will continue to consult with the people who live in these areas.

"I cannot answer your question now, but, of course, in any case, any configuration will depend only on the will of the people who live in a certain territory," Peskov replied to the question in what format Russia will consult with people who live in these regions.

Peskov also explained that no new referendums or polls for the regions are planned yet.

