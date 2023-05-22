UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Continue Dialogue With Yerevan On Participation In CSTO - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Moscow to Continue Dialogue With Yerevan on Participation in CSTO - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Moscow will continue dialogue with Yerevan on bilateral issues, including on the participation of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan allowed to withdraw from the CSTO if the organization itself leaves the territory of the republic.

"As for the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister, of course, we will continue our dialogue with our Armenian friends. We will talk with them on the subject of our further joint participation in the activities of the CSTO," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Yerevan Armenia Media From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NY ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NYU Abu Dhabi to bolster collabo ..

17 minutes ago
 ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

32 minutes ago
 25 government communication experts participate in ..

25 government communication experts participate in integrated training programme ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

47 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

47 minutes ago
 Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.