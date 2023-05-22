Moscow to Continue Dialogue With Yerevan on Participation in CSTO - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Moscow will continue dialogue with Yerevan on bilateral issues, including on the participation of Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan allowed to withdraw from the CSTO if the organization itself leaves the territory of the republic.

"As for the statement of the Armenian Prime Minister, of course, we will continue our dialogue with our Armenian friends. We will talk with them on the subject of our further joint participation in the activities of the CSTO," Peskov told a briefing.