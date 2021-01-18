Moscow to Continue Efforts to Protect Russian-Language Media - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia will work to elicit reaction from international organizations regarding the measures against Sputnik and Baltnews media outlets in Latvia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We must get international mechanisms involved.

We presented the issue in the UN, in the OSCE, in the Council of Europe, we will continue working on that," Lavrov told a press conference.

Russian-speaking Latvian reporters who worked with Baltnews and Sputnik had their apartments searched and were prohibited from leaving the country on suspicion of breaking the EU sanctions. Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia are connected to Rossiya Segodnya information agency. The reporters in question were occasionally writing for the outlets, but were not on staff.