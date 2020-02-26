Moscow to Continue Opposing Return of Sanctions Against Iran - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow will further oppose a possible return of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions against Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday, adding that the UNSC should not be manipulated by Washington

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Moscow will further oppose a possible return of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions against Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday, adding that the UNSC should not be manipulated by Washington.

"I think that in any case, US hypothetical attempts to enable these plots both the arms embargo and the restoration of sanctions of the UNSC will face strong opposition from our side, from other responsible members of the international community. After all, the UNSC should not become a toy in the hands of Washington. We will not let it happen," Ryabkov said after a meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna.