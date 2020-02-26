UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Continue Opposing Return Of Sanctions Against Iran - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Moscow to Continue Opposing Return of Sanctions Against Iran - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow will further oppose a possible return of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions against Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday, adding that the UNSC should not be manipulated by Washington

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Moscow will further oppose a possible return of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions against Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday, adding that the UNSC should not be manipulated by Washington.

"I think that in any case, US hypothetical attempts to enable these plots both the arms embargo and the restoration of sanctions of the UNSC will face strong opposition from our side, from other responsible members of the international community. After all, the UNSC should not become a toy in the hands of Washington. We will not let it happen," Ryabkov said after a meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Vienna Tehran All From Opposition

Recent Stories

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

23 seconds ago

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

45 minutes ago

Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of Sta ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

50 minutes ago

Brick kilns told to shift to zig zag technology by ..

3 minutes ago

IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir inaugurates tree plantat ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.