Moscow To Continue To Press Washington To Abandon Escalating Tensions - Russia's Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:48 PM

Moscow is interested in normalizing relations with Washington but will keep making efforts so the US and its NATO allies abandon the path towards the escalation of tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"Russia, of course, is interested in stabilizing and increasing predictability in relations with the United States and the West as a whole," Ryabkov told a political forum, adding that Moscow will keep making efforts so Washington and its NATO allies "refuse the course to build up military activity, potentials and infrastructure near Russian borders."

At the same time, Ryabkov said that the West is likely to continue pursuing sanctions policy against Russia.

