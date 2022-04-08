UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Convene START Consultative Commission As Soon As US Ready - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Moscow to Convene START Consultative Commission as Soon as US Ready - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Moscow is ready to hold a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on the New START treaty as soon as the United States "comes around," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The sides planned to hold a regular meeting of the bilateral commission this spring, but it had to be postponed due to problems with agreeing on the venue and timing, the diplomat said, noting that after Switzerland's unfriendly actions towards Russia, Moscow no longer considers Geneva to be an acceptable platform for the talks.

"So far, by agreement of the parties, the session has been postponed. We will be ready to hold it out as soon as our American colleagues come around," Ryabkov said.

Russia proposed moving the session to another site, since the treaty allows for such a possibility, but the US did not agree to this, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Geneva United States Switzerland SITE Agreement

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

6 minutes ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

11 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.