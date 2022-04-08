Moscow to Convene START Consultative Commission as Soon as US Ready - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Moscow is ready to hold a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission on the New START treaty as soon as the United States "comes around," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

The sides planned to hold a regular meeting of the bilateral commission this spring, but it had to be postponed due to problems with agreeing on the venue and timing, the diplomat said, noting that after Switzerland's unfriendly actions towards Russia, Moscow no longer considers Geneva to be an acceptable platform for the talks.

"So far, by agreement of the parties, the session has been postponed. We will be ready to hold it out as soon as our American colleagues come around," Ryabkov said.

Russia proposed moving the session to another site, since the treaty allows for such a possibility, but the US did not agree to this, the diplomat added.