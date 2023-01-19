UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Moscow to Cooperate With Kabul in Energy, Agriculture, Industry Spheres - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Moscow intends to cooperate with Kabul on energy, agriculture, industry and the development of minerals, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The entire range of issues of bilateral relations was discussed in detail, with an emphasis on the development of trade, economic, cultural, educational and humanitarian ties. Moscow is committed to the development of a comprehensive dialogue with Kabul, including improving the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement, published after the visit of Russian special presidential envoy, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov to Afghanistan.

The ministry added that the talks focused on cooperation in such sectors as energy, agriculture, transport, infrastructure, industry, mining, in particular, the organization of regular commercial supplies of Russian fuel and agricultural products to Afghan companies.

