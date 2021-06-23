Moscow to Cooperate With Washington to Detect Hackers - Russian Security Service Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia will cooperate with the United States to detect hackers within the framework of the agreements reached by the countries' presidents during the recent summit, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov said on Wednesday.

"We are taking action within the framework of those agreements that were reached by our presidents.

So let us work together, we hope for reciprocity," Bortnikov told reporters when asked about the countries' cooperation on combating hacker attacks.

Cybersecurity was one of the key issues to discuss at the Russia-US summit in Geneva last week in light of several high-profile hacking attacks committed recently against US infrastructure. While some claimed Russian involvement, Moscow has repeatedly denied all the accusations.