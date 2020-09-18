Moscow to Discuss Discrimination of Russian Media at OSCE Ministerial in December - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Moscow will initiate debate on discrimination of Russian media abroad at the ministerial summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), scheduled for December, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia keeps raising the issue at the OSCE, the Council of Europe and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the foreign minister noted.

"The next OSCE ministerial summit will be held this December. These matters will certainly be on the agenda. Our Western colleagues will have to answer many questions," Lavrov said.