Moscow To Do Everything To Overcome Coronavirus With Minimal Losses - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Moscow to Do Everything to Overcome Coronavirus With Minimal Losses - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow authorities will do everything possible to overcome the coronavirus outbreak with minimal losses, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As [President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] has said, everything passes, and this too shall pass.

We will cope. The only question is what losses we will sustain. We should try to overcome this with minimal losses, and we will do everything for this," Sobyanin said.

