Moscow to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday: Mayor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Wednesday announced an easing of the Russian capital's lockdown starting June 1, including the reopening of non-food shops.

"Today we can already talk about the next steps out of the crisis situation," Sobyanin told President Vladimir Putin, adding: "I propose from June 1 to reopen not only food retail but all non-food retail.

"He also announced other measures including allowing people to take walks under some limitations.