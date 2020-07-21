Moscow to Encourage All External Players to Promote Settlement in Libya - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Moscow will encourage all external players to contribute to a settlement in Libya, there is no military solution there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"We favor an immediate end to hostilities and the beginning of a political dialogue on the post-conflict arrangement of Libya and the formation of common Libyan government bodies based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and decisions of the International Berlin Conference," Bogdanov said in an interview with Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.

"Unfortunately, the ceasefire was short-lived, active hostilities resumed.

We will continue to push Ankara to constructively influence the government of Fayez Sarraj. At the same time, we are working with the Americans, Europeans, and leading regional countries," Bogdanov, who is also Russia's special presidential representative for the middle East and African countries, said.

He recalled that on June 8, a telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Russia and Egypt, and a significant part of their conversation was devoted to the situation in Libya.