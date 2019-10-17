UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To File Note Of Protest To US After Incident With US Diplomats Removed From Train

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 01:59 PM

Moscow to File Note of Protest to US After Incident With US Diplomats Removed From Train

Russia will file a note of protest to the United States on Thursday over the incident with US diplomats who were taken off train on their way to Russia's Severodvinsk, State Secretary - Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia will file a note of protest to the United States on Thursday over the incident with US diplomats who were taken off train on their way to Russia's Severodvinsk, State Secretary - Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said.

Three US diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow were removed from train traveling from Nenoksa to Severodvinsk on October 14. Initial media reports claimed that the diplomats did not have papers allowing their presence on restricted territory. Meanwhile, US embassy's spokeswoman, Rebecca Ross, told Sputnik that the diplomats had properly filed a travel notification with the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The notes [of protest] should be filed today," Ivanov told reporters.

He noted that the US officials were protected by diplomatic immunity, adding that investigation would continue.

"The trip was coordinated, but Arkhangelsk was their destination, and they somehow found themselves near Severodvinsk, so, I believe, some administrative protocols will be prepared. I think further investigation will be conducted," Ivanov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the US diplomats were on an official trip, but notified the Russian Defense Ministry only of their plans to visit Arkhangelsk.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Immunity Visit Severodvinsk United States October Media From

Recent Stories

Justice Isa says President, PM have no right to su ..

13 minutes ago

Palestinian Rams Car Into Israeli Border Patrol Ve ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes to Sign Mutual Visa Recognition Deal ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 100 People Injured in Catalonia Unrest on W ..

2 minutes ago

Prince William, his wife Princess Kate arrive in L ..

45 minutes ago

Dengue incoming patients in declining trend at FGP ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.