Moscow to File Note of Protest to US After Incident With US Diplomats Removed From Train

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russia will file a note of protest to the United States on Thursday over the incident with US diplomats who were taken off train on their way to Russia's Severodvinsk, State Secretary - Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said.

Three US diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow were removed from train traveling from Nenoksa to Severodvinsk on October 14. Initial media reports claimed that the diplomats did not have papers allowing their presence on restricted territory. Meanwhile, US embassy's spokeswoman, Rebecca Ross, told Sputnik that the diplomats had properly filed a travel notification with the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The notes [of protest] should be filed today," Ivanov told reporters.

He noted that the US officials were protected by diplomatic immunity, adding that investigation would continue.

"The trip was coordinated, but Arkhangelsk was their destination, and they somehow found themselves near Severodvinsk, so, I believe, some administrative protocols will be prepared. I think further investigation will be conducted," Ivanov said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the US diplomats were on an official trip, but notified the Russian Defense Ministry only of their plans to visit Arkhangelsk.