Moscow to Firmly Counter Attempts to Review Dayton Accords for Peace in BiH - Lavrov

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Moscow will stand up against attempts to review the Dayton Accords a peace agreement that put an end to the war that broke out after Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to separate from Yugoslavia in every possible way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We have exchanged opinions on the situation in the Balkans, including in the context of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Dayton Accords and a range of other events.

We and our Serbian friends share the same stand, in this situation we will do everything possible to curb the attempts to review these decisions. This could be in line with some of our regional colleagues' attempts aimed at rewriting history. We will shut out attempts to rewrite the history of World War II and events that unfolded in the Balkans 25 years ago," Lavrov said.

It was under the 1995 Dayton accords that Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina two entities composing Bosnia and Herzegovina were established.