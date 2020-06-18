UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Firmly Counter Attempts To Review Dayton Accords For Peace In BiH - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:19 PM

Moscow to Firmly Counter Attempts to Review Dayton Accords for Peace in BiH - Lavrov

Moscow will stand up against attempts to review the Dayton Accords a peace agreement that put an end to the war that broke out after Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to separate from Yugoslavia in every possible way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Moscow will stand up against attempts to review the Dayton Accords a peace agreement that put an end to the war that broke out after Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to separate from Yugoslavia in every possible way, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We have exchanged opinions on the situation in the Balkans, including in the context of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Dayton Accords and a range of other events.

We and our Serbian friends share the same stand, in this situation we will do everything possible to curb the attempts to review these decisions. This could be in line with some of our regional colleagues' attempts aimed at rewriting history. We will shut out attempts to rewrite the history of World War II and events that unfolded in the Balkans 25 years ago," Lavrov said.

It was under the 1995 Dayton accords that Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina two entities composing Bosnia and Herzegovina were established.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Dayton Bosnia And Herzegovina World War From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

21 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

26 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hos ..

51 minutes ago

NAB recovers over Rs 141bln, completed 747 inquiri ..

2 minutes ago

Study on Arabian freshwater fish released

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.