Moscow To Focus On Its Embassy Safety In Upcoming Contacts With Libyan Officials

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:55 PM

Moscow to Focus on Its Embassy Safety in Upcoming Contacts With Libyan Officials

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Moscow keeps making effort to ensure safety of its diplomatic mission in Libya and will discuss this with the North African country's high-ranking officials during their upcoming visits to Russia, which are currently in the phase of preparations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Bogdanov earlier said that the Russian embassy in Tripoli could resume operation by the end of the year, and also announced that Moscow plans to restore its consular presence in Libya's east, Benghazi.

"There is no deadline. We are working on it. It is not that easy, safety is the most important thing ... We cannot put our people and safety of our foreign missions at risk ... I cannot see any special political problems, our concerns about the insufficient security guarantees are a problem ... We will have contacts with Libya's representatives, officials, we will discuss these issues with them, as they are the host side and are responsible for foreign missions' safety," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Preparations are ongoing for the visits by a whole range of representatives, at the leadership level. We have invited the foreign minister ... and three members of the presidential council, I hope some of them will come soon," the diplomat continued.

This year's forum takes place in person from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the eve

More Stories From World

