UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Follow Biden's Words Regarding Possible Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:48 PM

Moscow to Follow Biden's Words Regarding Possible Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Ministry

Russia will be following further statements by US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden regarding possible new examples of anti-Russian rhetoric, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the International Affairs magazine in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia will be following further statements by US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden regarding possible new examples of anti-Russian rhetoric, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the International Affairs magazine in an interview.

"We will be studying this, first of all, regarding the existence of some new zigs or twists or, let's say, 'mutations' of the anti-Russian virus in terms of its virulence and other indicators," Ryabkov said.

The comment came in response to the magazine's assumption that Biden would use anti-Russian rhetoric during his election campaign.

Biden remains the last standing Democratic presidential nominee after US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination on April 8 following a series of defeats in the primaries. Biden is anticipated to become officially registered as the Democratic candidate in August and he expects to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump for the White House. The US election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2020.

Related Topics

Election Russia White House Trump April August November 2020 All

Recent Stories

Govt. will solve economical problems of vendors: Y ..

2 minutes ago

Three People Killed in Attack on Mosque in Afghani ..

2 minutes ago

SCC Committee praises leadership visions in suppor ..

1 hour ago

Delegation of Tetra Pak Pakistan meets PM; present ..

2 minutes ago

Criminal held, narcotics recovered in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

Army, police hold joint flag march

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.