Russia will be following further statements by US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden regarding possible new examples of anti-Russian rhetoric, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the International Affairs magazine in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia will be following further statements by US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden regarding possible new examples of anti-Russian rhetoric, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the International Affairs magazine in an interview.

"We will be studying this, first of all, regarding the existence of some new zigs or twists or, let's say, 'mutations' of the anti-Russian virus in terms of its virulence and other indicators," Ryabkov said.

The comment came in response to the magazine's assumption that Biden would use anti-Russian rhetoric during his election campaign.

Biden remains the last standing Democratic presidential nominee after US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination on April 8 following a series of defeats in the primaries. Biden is anticipated to become officially registered as the Democratic candidate in August and he expects to challenge incumbent President Donald Trump for the White House. The US election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2020.