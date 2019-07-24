Moscow will follow former US special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony at the US Congress on the so-called Russia probe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday

Mueller will testify later in the day before the US House of Representatives' Judiciary and Intelligence Committees regarding his probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion with US President Donald Trump's campaign.

"Yes, we will. We will certainly follow it," Ryabkov said.

Mueller is expected to provide more substantial information than his report, released by his office in April, contained. The report showed that the probe had found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. However, Mueller described 10 episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.