Moscow To Help African Countries Amid Grain Deal Situation - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Moscow to Help African Countries Amid Grain Deal Situation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Moscow will help African countries in connection with the situation concerning the grain deal, our partners understand Russia's position, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

"I think they understand everything very well, they have the information," the Russian diplomat said.

Bogdanov added that Moscow is in close contact with the leadership of African countries concerning the situation with the grain deal.

"We are in contact with the leadership of many countries, such contacts are continuing, we will help as much as possible," Bogdanov said, answering the question whether Russia will assist African countries against the background of the suspension of participation in the grain deal.

